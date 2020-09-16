3,005 cases registered, 3,974 arrested under UAPA from 2016-18: Govt

A total of 3,005 cases were registered in the country under anti-terror law UAPA in 2016, 2017 and 2018 and altogether 3,974 people were arrested in this connection, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question, he said the Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) is the central agency that compiles the data on crimes as reported by the states and Union territories and publishes the same in its annual publication "Crime in India".

"The latest published report is of the year 2018. As per the report, a total of 922, 901 and 1,182 cases were registered and 999, 1,554 and 1,421 persons were arrested under the anti-terror law i.e the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) in the country during 2016, 2017 and 2018 respectively," Reddy said.

According to the information received from the NCRB, there are 232, 272 and 317 cases, wherein chargesheets have been filed by the security agencies with respect to the cases registered under the UAPA in 2016, 2017 and 2018 respectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)