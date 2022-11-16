JUST IN
Maharashtra: Thane records 5 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 165
No sector, fuel source should be singled out for action: India at COP27

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change
No sector, fuel source or gas should be singled out for action in the fight against climate change, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has said at the UN climate summit in Egypt.

India had proposed on Saturday that the talks wrap up with a decision to "phase down all fossil fuels". The call received support from the European Union on Tuesday.

Participating in a BASIC ((Brazil, South Africa, India and China) ministerial meeting on Tuesday night, Yadav said developing countries should be provided their fair share of the full carbon budget and it can be done by "monetising the carbon debt of the developed countries".

"In climate action, no sector, no fuel source and no gas should be singled out for action. In the spirit of the Paris Agreement, countries will do what is suitable as per their national circumstances," Yadav said.

India also clarified that just transition cannot mean de-carbonisation for all countries.

"For India, just transition means transition to a low-carbon development strategy over a time scale that ensures food and energy security, growth and employment, leaving no one behind in the process," Yadav said.

"Any partnership with developed countries, in our view, must be based on these considerations," the minister said.

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 12:13 IST

