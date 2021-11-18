Noida Police issues traffic advisory as Delhi bans entry of goods vehicles

-
The Noida Traffic Police on Wednesday issued an advisory, prohibiting entry of heavy and medium category of goods vehicles into Delhi, and suggesting alternative routes for those moving elsewhere via the Peripheral Expressway.
The advisory comes in the wake of high pollution levels in Delhi and the NCR, as schools and colleges were shut down till further orders and construction activities stopped except in some cases in the national capital.
The Noida Traffic Police said the general public is informed that in compliance with instructions of the Commission for Air Quality Management in the NCR and adjoining areas, heavy and medium goods vehicles (except those carrying essential items) issued till November 21 shall be strictly prohibited from entering Delhi.
Diversions of heavy and medium goods vehicles from Chilla, DND, Kalindi Kunj, Ashok Nagar and Jhandupura borders to other places via Delhi have been changed.
"Heavy and medium goods vehicles going elsewhere via Delhi from the Yamuna Expressway will be able to go to their destination via the Peripheral Expressway from Zero Point through Pari Chowk," the traffic police said.
"Heavy and medium goods vehicles going from Noida via the DND border through Delhi will be able to reach their destination via the Peripheral Expressway by taking a U-turn from the DND toll plaza," it stated.
According to the advisory, all such vehicles going from Noida to Delhi via the Chilla border will be able to go to their destination via the Peripheral route by taking a U-turn at the Chilla red light.
All such freight vehicles going from Noida to Delhi via Kalindi Kunj will be able to go to their destination via the Peripheral Expressway by taking a U-turn from the Gaushala roundabout at the end of the Mahamaya flyover, it stated.
"Heavy and medium cargo vehicles going from Noida to New Ashok Nagar towards Delhi will be able to go to their destination by the Peripheral Expressway by taking a U-turn from the New Ashok Nagar border," the advisory stated.
"Heavy and medium goods vehicles going from Noida to Jhandupura towards Delhi will be able to take a U-turn from Jhandupura border to reach their destination via the Peripheral route," it added.
The traffic police asked commuters to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience and sought cooperation of all drivers to ensure implementation of the orders related to controlling pollution in the NCR.
