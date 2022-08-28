JUST IN
Data story: India logs 9,436 new cases, 157 deaths as states clear backlog
Noida twin towers demolition: Residents evacuated from 2 adjacent societies

The evacuation of around 5,000 resident of the two housing societies near the soon-to-be-demolished twin towers of Supretech here has been completed, officials said

Topics
Supertech | noida

Press Trust of India  |  Noida 

Noida: Twin residential towers of Supertech, in Noida, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The twin towers will be demolished on August 21, seven days ahead of the Supreme Court's deadline of August 28. (PTI Photo)(

The evacuation of around 5,000 resident of the two housing societies near the soon-to-be-demolished twin towers of Supretech here has been completed, officials said Sunday morning.

The evacuation of residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village societies was scheduled to be completed by 7 am but took a little longer, police officials said.

The supply of cooking gas and power has also been discontinued in the two societies in Sector 93A in view of the implosion planned at 2.30 pm on Sunday, an official overseeing the evacuation exercise said.

"The evacuation has been completed. The cooking gas and electricity supplies have been discontinued. They will be resumed after security clearance post demolition later," a police officer told PTI.

Besides the residents, their vehicles and pets have also been moved out, the official added.

However, private security and some representatives of residents' group will stay within the societies till around 1 pm after which both premises would be totally vacant, the officer said.

The demolition of the two illegally built towers is scheduled for 2.30 pm.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, August 28 2022. 10:52 IST

