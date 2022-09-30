JUST IN
Only India helped Sri Lanka, Maldives during crisis: RSS Chief Bhagwat
Cinemas bank on 'Vikram Vedha' vs 'PS1' duel after 'Brahmastra' success
Some small savings schemes see up to 30-basis point hike for Q3 of FY23
Global Innovation Index 2022: India up 6 spots, first time in top 40
CERC extends price cap on power exchanges till Dec 2022 amid rising demand
A shift towards indigenisation: 'Make in India' fortifies defence spending
Kerala HC asks PFI to deposit Rs 5.20 crore for damage caused during bandh
Chinese loan apps: ED freezes funds worth Rs 9.82 cr in payment gateways
Dozens fall ill due to gas leak in meat factory in UP's Aligarh
Rajasthan empowers police to act against banned PFI, similar organisations
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Only India helped Sri Lanka, Maldives during crisis: RSS Chief Bhagwat
Business Standard

Honey trap extortion racket targeting govt officials busted in Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a honey trap extortion racket in Srinagar in which influential persons were targeted by the gang, official said

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Srinagar

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Israel arrests dozens of Hamas-linked students over 'terror': Report

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday busted a honey trap extortion racket in Srinagar in which influential persons were targeted by the gang, official said.

Srinagar police had received a complaint from a government official that he had been duped of Rs 8 lakh through extortion.

The official said he was being blackmailed by the gang who had threatened to send a video clip to his family in which he had been filmed in a stranger's bedroom.

The government official complained that he had received a call from a woman asking a favour.

She had requested the official to go to her home to settle a family dispute.

When the official went there, he was taken to the bedroom. Two men then entered the bedroom where the woman was already present.

They started recording the man's video in presence of the woman.

One of the two men, who later turned out to be the woman's husband, accused the official of having an affair with wife.

Srinagar police started an inquiry into the official's complaint and found that the complaint was true.

Three persons, Ajay Ganai, his wife Shaista and their friend Jehangir Dar were running the racket, and had blackmailed many people from whom they had collected Rs 40 lakh as extortion money.

The three accused persons have been arrested.

--IANS

sq/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 06:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.