Now, individuals can update vaccination status on Aarogya Setu app

-
ALSO READ
HC declines to stay dearness allowances fixed by AAP govt for workmen
BJP has failed to run MCD, public wants to see AAP there: Sisodia
HC seeks AAP govt view on plea to extend emergency parole of aged prisoners
Kejriwal to hold road show in Gujarat after AAP's gains in civic body polls
AAP begins membership drive to take on BJP in 2022 Guj polls
-
Individuals can now voluntarily update their vaccination status on Aarogya Setu mobile app through a self-assessment process and the facility will make it easier to check the vaccination status for travel purposes, according to the government.
The Ministry of IT and Electronics on Tuesday said all Aarogya Setu users will get the option to "Update the Vaccination Status" if they have not taken the revised self-assessment in the updated version of the app.
"Aarogya Setu has rolled out a feature to update vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu app," the Ministry said in a statement.
Those who have got the single dose of the vaccine will get a single blue border with vaccination status on their home screen along with Aarogya Setu logo with a single tick.
A 'Blue Shield' with double tick will appear on the app for those who are fully vaccinated, after 14 days of the second dose. This double tick will appear after verification of vaccination status from the CoWIN portal.
Vaccination status can be updated through the mobile number used for CoWIN registration.
"On taking the self-assessment on Aarogya Setu, those users who have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine will get the tab of 'partially vaccination/vaccinated (unverified)' on the home screen of Aarogya Setu.
"This is based on the declaration of vaccination status given by the user during the self-assessment. The unverified status becomes verified after an OTP based check from the CoWIN backend," the statement said.
The home screen of Aarogya Setu will read "You are vaccinated" after 14 days of the second dose.
"This would make easy checking of vaccination status possible for travel and access to various premises," it said.
Over 19 crore people in India are using Aarogya Setu app.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU