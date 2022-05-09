NPR should be implemented in Bihar in its 2010 format, says CM Nitish Kumar

-
ALSO READ
Cabinet approval for new Census dates including NPR expected soon
Bihar 10th result declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: 79.88% pass
Covid: No need of night curfew in Bihar, says CM Nitish Kumar
Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 declared on biharboard.ac.in: Know the toppers
Never thought of contesting for the President's post: Nitish Kumar
-
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said the National Population Register (NPR) should be implemented in the state only in its 2010 format.
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of his weekly outreach programme, Kumar said The Bihar government has already written a letter to the Centre seeking omission of contentious clauses from the NPR forms. We have made it clear that one should not be asked to furnish information like the birthplace of parents as required in the new format.
Asked to comment on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent statement on implementation of uniform civil code in the BJP-ruled states, Kumar, whose JD(U) is a part of the NDA, said, He (Shah) is talking about citizenship to minority migrants from three neighbouring countries. He said that this exercise will start once the pandemic ends.
"It is the home ministry's subject. What can I say on this? he said.
Kumar said as far as the NPR exercise is concerned, "We had already made it clear that it should be implemented as per the 2010 format".
The new NPR form has additional questions like the date and place of birth of parents and last residential address of the applicant that had triggered controversy and several opposition parties have protested against it.
Besides Bihar, governments of states like Kerala, West Bengal and Punjab have already objected to the implementation of National Population Register 2020, saying it is a harbinger for a nationwide National Register of Citizens.
Kumar dismissed speculations of a possible reshuffle in Bihar cabinet and said they have no basis. "There will be no reshuffle at all, the chief minister said to queries by scribes on his meeting with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan here last week.
Pradhan is my old friend. Earlier, he was a Rajya Sabha member from Bihar. I met him since he was in Patna. There is nothing to speculate at all, he said.
Sources in JD(U) said that the two leaders had discussed presidential and vice-presidential elections among other things.
Responding to a question on Bihar's plan to conduct cast-based census in the state after the Centre's refusal to hold census of castes other than SCs and STs, Kumar iterated We will soon convene an all party meeting on the issue.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU