NSA Doval calls for strengthening maritime cooperation in Indian Ocean

-
ALSO READ
Man arrested for trying to enter NSA Ajit Doval's house in Delhi
NSA Ajit Doval has no official account on Twitter, alerts MEA
NSA Ajit Doval holds bilateral talks with Tajik and Uzbek counterparts
Civil society new frontier of war, can be manipulated: NSA Ajit Doval
NSA Ajit Doval chairs security dialogue on Afghanistan in Delhi
-
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday called for strengthening cooperation amongst maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean region to address shared security challenges, and as the first responders.
Doval, who arrived in the Maldives earlier in the day, made the remarks while addressing the 5th NSA-level Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) Meeting here.
"NSA Ajit Doval, in his statement, called for strengthening cooperation amongst maritime neighbours to address shared security challenges, and as first responders," the High Commission of India in Maldives said in a tweet.
The two-day conclave is being attended by National Security Advisors and Representatives from India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Mauritius, Bangladesh and Seychelles.
Speaking at the conclave, Maldives Defence Minister Mariya Didi highlighted the regional security challenges facing the Maldives such as narco-trafficking, human trafficking, piracy, fisheries, counterterrorism and violent extremism.
Mariya also welcomed Mauritius' membership to the conclave, increasing the number of member states to 4, and expressed hope that the Observer States will join the Conclave soon.
The Colombo Security Conclave was founded as a trilateral security framework between India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives with four pillars of security cooperation, covering marine safety and security, human trafficking, counter-terrorism, and cyber security.
In November last year, India, the Maldives and Sri Lanka had conducted a two-day maritime operation in the Indian Ocean region to keep it safe and secure including for international trade.
Ships and aircraft of the navies of the three countries had participated in the maiden 'Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) Focused Operation'.
According to officials, the 'CSC Focused Operation' was aimed at keeping the vital part of the Indian Ocean safe and secure for commercial shipping, international trade and conduct of legitimate maritime activities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU