JUST IN
Himachal govt proposes to impose Rs 10 milk cess on liquor bottles
With electrification of two key routes, Meghalaya to get electric trains
EVMs, VVPATS designed, manufactured indigenously by 2 PSUs: Government
Flu grips country as Covid cases hit four-month high, H3N2 numbers spike
HC seeks RBI response on PIL to probe Yes Bank transfer of assets portfolio
CM Gehlot approves Rs 362 cr for drinking water supply project in Udaipur
Over 200 universities on board for CUET-UG, up from 90 last year: UGC
Sugar output falls to 28.18 mn tonnes till March 15 of 2022-23: ISMA
BoB unveils co-branded debit card under TN govt scheme for girl students
Rajasthan has 1,000 operational AYUSH centres: Social Justice minister
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Himachal govt proposes to impose Rs 10 milk cess on liquor bottles
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Numerous possibilities to expand India-Japan cooperation: Diplomat

There are many potentials and possibilities to expand the relationship and cooperation between India and Japan, Japan's Deputy Consul General, Chennai, Kenji Miyata, said on Friday

Topics
Japan | India | diplomacy

IANS  |  Kochi 

India, Japan
Photo: Shutterstock

There are many potentials and possibilities to expand the relationship and cooperation between India and Japan, Japan's Deputy Consul General, Chennai, Kenji Miyata, said on Friday.

"We've had active discussions, where lots of issues were discussed and there were many good analyses, ideas, and suggestions. Also, we have difficulties and challenges as well. But I realized that there are many potentials and possibilities to expand our cooperation," he said while speaking at the Indo-Japan International Conference organised by the Centre for Public Policy Research here.

He said Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will be visiting India this month to explore ways to expand bilateral cooperation in a range of areas including trade and investment and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Japan in May.

--IANS

sg/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Japan

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 20:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU