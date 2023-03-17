JUST IN
EVMs, VVPATS designed, manufactured indigenously by 2 PSUs: Government
Flu grips country as Covid cases hit four-month high, H3N2 numbers spike
HC seeks RBI response on PIL to probe Yes Bank transfer of assets portfolio
CM Gehlot approves Rs 362 cr for drinking water supply project in Udaipur
Over 200 universities on board for CUET-UG, up from 90 last year: UGC
Sugar output falls to 28.18 mn tonnes till March 15 of 2022-23: ISMA
BoB unveils co-branded debit card under TN govt scheme for girl students
Rajasthan has 1,000 operational AYUSH centres: Social Justice minister
Ch'garh cabinet approves anti-naxal policy changes, journalists safety bill
No milk shortage in TN says govt, as dairy farmers protest for price rise
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
EVMs, VVPATS designed, manufactured indigenously by 2 PSUs: Government
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

With electrification of two key routes, Meghalaya to get electric trains

This would facilitate seamless traffic and also save the time of trains moving to and from northeastern states apart from savings in precious foreign exchange, it said

Topics
train | Meghalaya | Electrification

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Indian Railways cancelled 123 trains on Tuesday, August 23.
Representative Image

With the electrification of two key routes, the northeastern state of Meghalaya will see the operation of electric trains for the first time, the Railways said in a statement.

The Northeast Frontier Railway has achieved the milestone by commissioning a 22.823 track kilometre single-line stretch of Dudhnai-Mendipathar and 34.59 track kilometre between the Abhayapuri-Pancharatna double-line section on March 15.

In a statement, the Railways said that presently Mendipathar is the only railway station in the north-eastern state of Meghalaya which is in operation since 2014 after being inaugurated by the prime minister.

After the commissioning of electric traction, trains hauled by electric locomotive will now be able to operate directly from Mendipathar in Meghalaya which will increase the average speed.

"More passenger and freight carrying trains will be able to operate through these sections with full sectional speeds. Punctuality will also increase in this section. Parcel and freight carrying trains hauled by electric locomotives from other states will be able to reach Meghalaya directly," the statement said.

Electrification will significantly improve the mobility of trains in northeast India in addition to the reduction in pollution due to the shift from fossil fuel to electricity, the efficiency of the Railway system in the region will also improve, the statement said.

This would facilitate seamless traffic and also save the time of trains moving to and from northeastern states apart from savings in precious foreign exchange, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on train

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 19:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU