Odisha cabinet gives nod to port development, child welfare policies

The Cabinet Friday approved two major policies related to port development and children's welfare besides 15 other proposals.

The decisions included approval of Prarambh', the State policy for Children aimed at furthering children's right to survival, protection, good health, and proper education among other things for their holistic development, chief secretary SC Mohapatra said in a video message after the meeting.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to the State Port Policy -2022 envisaging holistic development of the maritime eco-system in the state, promotion of private sector development in the maritime sector, and creation of employment opportunities for youths.

The state currently has 14 notified non-major ports, of which the ports at Dhamra and Gopalpur are already functioning, while the ports at Astaranga and Subarnarekha Mouth (Kirtania) are at present under construction.

The new policy aims to aid and promote the development of ports and port-related industrial progress.

It also promotes other maritime ventures such as coastal shipping, promotion of marine tourism, multipurpose harbours, the introduction of sea-plane connectivity, promotion of facilities, and creation of infrastructure for shipbuilding, ship breaking, and related activities, Mohapatra said.

The meeting chaired by Chief Minister also approved the proposals mooted by the department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture; Skill development and Technical Education; Women and Child Development; Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment; General Administration and Public Grievances; Parliamentary Affairs; Planning and Convergence; and Water Resources.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal for a crop diversification programme aimed at the revival of soil health, increase in microfauna, and production of high-value cash crops.

The maintenance and improvement of the assets in government and government-aided higher secondary schools, community health centres (CHCs), Sub-divisional health centres (SDHs), and District Headquarter hospitals, Odisha Adarhsa Vidyalayas (OAVs) through the departments of Works and Rural Development also received the Cabinet nod.

The Cabinet also approved the implementation of a master plan for the transformation of Odisha University of Technology and Research with an outlay of Rs 1,500 crore.

With this, the university intends to extend its advanced technological facilities to the poor and meritorious students of the state by enhancing the existing student strength from 5,000 to 10,000 in the next five years, Mohapatra said.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved a proposal for the exclusion of single allotment made by BDA (Bhubaneswar Development Authority), CDA (Cuttack Development Authority), and OSHB (Odisha State Housing Board) under the discretionary quota from the purview of Task Force Report.

The Task Force in 2014 had recommended the cancellation of all plots and houses allotted under the DQ since 1995.

