Thane coronavirus tally crosses 125,000; Palghar nears 25,000-mark

Press Trust of India  |  Thane/Palghar 

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a nasal sample from a girl for Covid-19 test at a health centre, amid the spread of the disease.

The number of COVID-19

cases in Thane crossed 1.25 lakh on Wednesday after 1,175 more people tested positive for the disease in the Maharashtra district, officials said.

Besides, the COVID-19 tally in neighbouring Palghar district reached close to 25,000-mark, they said.

In Thane, 1,175 new cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the total count to 1,25,352, a district official said.

The district also reported 27 more deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 3,577, he said.

As of now, there are 12,515 active COVID-19 cases in Thane district while 1,09,260 patients have recovered from the deadly viral infection, the official said.

The number of deaths has come down in various civic limits. Thane rural and the powerloom town of Bhiwandi in the district did not report any death on Tuesday.

Badlapur, Ulhasnagar and Ambernath towns of Thane reported two deaths each on Tuesday while only one death was recorded in Mira Bhayander township.

The remaining deaths were reported from Thane city, Kalyan and Navi Mumbai, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Thane is 87.16 per cent and the mortality rate is 2.85 per cent, he added.

The neighbouring Palghar has till now reported 24,725 COVID-19 cases and 511 deaths due to the disease, a district official said.

First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 11:49 IST

