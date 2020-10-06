Odisha coronaviurs update: State sees fewer than 3,000 cases after 34 days

on Monday reported below 3,000 new COVID-19 cases after a gap of 34 days, even as the states caseload went up to 2,35,330 with 2,617 new infections, an official said.

The state also registered 17 fresh fatalities pushing the death toll due to the disease to 924.

had reported 2,602 new positive cases on August 31, and from the next day onwards, it continued to detect more than 3,000 cases daily till October 4, he said.

On Monday, 2,617 people tested positive for COVID-19.

The state during the day also reported the recovery of 4,098 patients taking the total number of cured people to 2,06,400, which is 87.70 per cent of Odisha's caseload.

Of the new cases reported on Monday, 1,521 came from various quarantine centres and the rest were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of new cases at 506, followed by Bargarh at 148.

"Regret to inform the demise of seventeen #COVID-19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals," the Health and Family Welfare Department said on Twitter.

Of the 17 fatalities, three each were registered in Cuttack and Puri districts, two each in Balasore, Boudh and Khurda and one each in Angul, Keonjhar, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Sundargarh.

Fifty-three patients have died due to comorbidities, according to the official.

currently has 27, 953 active cases.

As many as 34.82 lakh tests have been conducted so far, including 41,567 on Sunday.

With about 80 per cent of COVID-19 patients being treated in home isolation, the Odisha government to Monday decided to begin Favipiravir therapy for them.

Favipiravir is the only oral anti-viral treatment approved in India for the potential treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 disease.

Chief Secretary A K Triptahy said that this therapy will save patients in home isolation from getting serious.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)