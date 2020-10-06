Assam coronavirus update: Death toll climbs to 760 with 11 fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Oxford University hoping to get the Covid-19 vaccine ready by September
Our health systems vulnerable to pandemics: G20 countries on Covid-19
Collect nasal samples for Covid test before moving bodies to mortuary: ICMR
Union group of ministers meeting over Covid-19 underway at Health Ministry
-
Assam reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths on Monday, pushing the toll to 760, even as the coronavirus tally soared to 1,87,718 with 1,518 fresh cases, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
The deaths were reported from Golaghat, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Barpeta, Darrang, Kamrup Metropolitan and Morigaon districts, he said.
The new cases include 355 from Kamrup Metropolitan -- the most affected district with over 46,000 infections so far, Golaghat (136) and Dibrugarh (108).
Assam conducted 35,670 tests since Sunday with a positivity rate of 4.26 per cent, Sarma said.
The state has thus far tested 36,73,960 samples for COVID-19.
It now has 34,831 active cases, while 1,52,124 patients have recovered from the disease and discharged from different hospitals and COVID care centres, the minister said.
Meanwhile, 1,398 recovered patients have donated plasma at five medical colleges and hospitals with plasma banks.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU