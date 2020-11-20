Odisha govt plans admission in three new medical colleges next year

-
ALSO READ
Odisha seeks Rs 1,100 cr assistance from govt for damage caused by floods
Odisha govt tells collectors of 8 districts to rework Covid-19 strategy
Odisha govt to provide free transportation, accommodation to NEET aspirants
Odisha offers dedicated manufacturing cluster for Japanese investors
Coronavirus update: Total shutdown in Odisha's Cuttack city till June 8
-
The Odisha government has
directed officials to complete the building of three new medical colleges and hospitals by December this year and move the Medical Council of India for necessary permission to commence admission from next academic session.
This direction was issued by Chief Secretary A K Tripathy while reviewing the progress made in three projects at a high-level meeting here on Thursday, an official said.
The state has presently undertaken construction of three new medical colleges at Talcher, Sundergarh and Puri.
The Mahanadi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at Talcher, Medical College and Hospital at Sundargarh and Jagannath Medical College and Hospital Puri would have MBBS intake capacity of 100 seats each.
These institutions would provide tertiary health care facilities. Target was set to commence the medical college at Puri from the academic session 2021-22.
The institute at Talcher supported by MCL would be run through a trust on 'no profit no loss basis'. The medical college at Sundargarh is being supported by NTPC.
Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, P K Mohapatra, Director of Medical Education and Training Dr CBK Mohanty along with senior officers from the department, NTPC and MCL participated in the discussions.
Apart from AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Odisha has seven state run medical colleges at Cuttack, Berhampur, Burla, Koraput, Baripada, Balasore and Bolangir.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU