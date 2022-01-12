India logs 194,720 new Covid infections; active cases highest in 211 days

-
India added 1,94,720 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,60,70,510 which includes 4,868 cases of Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The active cases increased to 9,55,319, the highest in 211 days, while the death toll climbed to 4,84,655 with 442 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
Of the total 4,868 cases of Omicron variant, 1,805 have have recovered or migrated so far.
Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,281 cases followed by Rajasthan at 645,Delhi 546, Karnataka 479 and Kerala 350.
The active cases comprise 2.65 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 96.01 per cent, the ministry said.
A total 2,11,298 coronavirus infections were reported in a single day on May 26.
An increase of 1,33,873 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
