Odisha logs record 45 coronavirus fatalities, 5,896 new infections

Odisha on Tuesday registered



5,896 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 8,25,110, while 45 fatalities, the highest so far in a single day, raised the toll to 3,080, a health department official said.

The case fatality ratio (CFR) stands at 0.37 per cent, which is one of the lowest in the country, he said.

Of the 5,896 new cases, 3,332 were recorded in quarantine centres, and the rest were detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Odisha currently has 74,172 active cases, he said.

Khurda district, of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of new cases at 853, followed by Jajpur at 413, Angul at 385, Balasore at 373, Bhadrak at 370 and Cuttack at 349.

As many as 12 districts reported less than 100 cases, each, the lowest being 22 in Deogarh.

Districts bordering Chhattisgarh, which had emerged as the hotspot during the initial phase of the pandemic, has witnessed a considerable decline in caseload - some of them being Bargarh (99), Sambalpur (92), Bolangir and Sonepur (77 each), Boudh (73), Kandhamal (65), Jharsuguda (54).

Khurda district accounted for six fresh fatalities, followed by Cuttack and Kahalandi at five casualties each, and Angul, Dhenkanal, and Sundergarh at four each.

As many as 7,47,805 people, including 8,429 on Monday, have recuperated from the disease.

The coastal state's positivity has touched 6.3 per cent, the official said.

Over 1.23 crore sample tests have been conducted in the state, including 68,896 on Monday, he added.

Meanwhile, sources in the health department said that Odisha is unlikely to proceed on its plan to procure 3.8 crore COVID-19 vaccines after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the Centre will supply vaccines to the states for all adults above 18 years of age.

