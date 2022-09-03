Odisha reports 174 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death in the last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Assam flood: Death toll rises to 24; marginal improvement in situation
Assam flood: Situation continues to improve as death toll rises to 27
Assam flood: Death toll rises to 30 as situation improves marginally
Assam flood: Situation worsens as 11 die in last 24 hrs, death toll at 81
India Covid death toll highest in world, says WHO as govt rejects report
-
Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,28,244 on Saturday as 174 more people, including 13 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.
The toll rose to 9,179 as a 74-year-old man succumbed to the disease in Bhubaneswar. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.
Odisha had recorded 226 infections and a fatality on Friday.
The state now has 1,734 active COVID-19 cases, while 236 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 13,17,278.
The daily positivity rate was at 1.32 per cent as 13,217 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sat, September 03 2022. 15:24 IST