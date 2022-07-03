Mumbai records 811 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths in last 24 hours

-
-
Mumbai on Saturday recorded 811 new COVID-19 cases and two fatalities, taking the tally to 11,14,281 and the toll to 19,614, the civic body said.
Mumbai is now left with 8,610 active cases after 1,909 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries to 10,86,057.
The recovery rate now stands at 97 per cent.
A total of 755 out of the 811 patients were asymptomatic, while 56 others were hospitalised and 14 of them put on oxygen support.
Out of 24,827 hospital beds earmarked for COVID-19 patients in the metropolis, 532 are occupied.
The overall growth rate of cases dipped to 0.114 per cent from June 25 to July 1, while the case doubling rate improved to 581 days from 526 days.
A total of 1,75,49,365 swab samples have been tested in Mumbai so far including 10,469 tests conducted during the day.
