Odisha reports 9,541 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours

Odisha reported as many as 9541 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin.
Out of fresh COVID-19 cases, 4198 caught the infection from local contacts.
The total number of recoveries in the state stood at 658646 and 2719 deaths. According to the official health bulletin, the state has 95266 active COVID-19 cases.
The cumulative number of COVID tests conducted so far has reached 11711459.
One of the worst-hit districts of the state is Khurda, which has reported 1342 new cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest among other 31 districts of the states.
