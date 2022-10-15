JUST IN
New Educational Policy aims to assimilate ancient with modern: Pradhan
Angry Kashmiri Pandits block Jammu road to protest killing by terrorists
Supply information on time, don't seek repeated adjournments: Piyush Goyal
SIT to investigate gang-rape charge against senior officials in Andaman
Be it Ram temple or Art 370, Modi govt made possible what seemed impossible
Maharashtra sees 462 new Covid-19 cases, 0 death; active tally 2,818
Delhi: CAQM advises implementation of air pollution norms, warns of action
Sans Covid curbs, Delhi traders hope to register Rs 1 trn biz this season
SC suspends HC order of acquitting Saibaba, others in Naxals link case
PM chairs Council of Scientific and Industrial Research society meeting
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Supply information on time, don't seek repeated adjournments: Piyush Goyal
New Educational Policy aims to assimilate ancient with modern: Pradhan
Business Standard

Angry Kashmiri Pandits block Jammu road to protest killing by terrorists

Hundreds of protesting displaced Kashmiri Pandit employees, who are seeking their relocation from the valley, on Saturday blocked Jammu-Akhnoor road to protest the latest targeted killing

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Kashmiri Pandits | Jammu and Kashmir terror attack

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

J&K protest, Kashmiri pandit killing
Photo: ANI

Hundreds of protesting displaced Kashmiri Pandit employees, who are seeking their relocation from the valley, on Saturday blocked Jammu-Akhnoor road to protest the latest targeted killing of their community member by terrorists in the valley.

Puran Krishan Bhat was fired upon by terrorists near his residence in the Chowdhary Gund area of south Kashmir's Shopian district this afternoon, resulting in his death.

The Pandits, employed under Prime Minister's employment package, are on protest at relief commissioners office in Jammu over the past five months following the killing of their colleague Rahul Bhat in Kashmir last May.

As the news of the latest killing of Kashmiri Pandit broke out, they came out of the protest site and marched towards the main road and blocked the highway, amid high pitch sloganeering to denounce the target killings by terrorists and the alleged failure of the government to deal with the situation.

Our worst fears have once again come true with the latest killing. We have already fled the valley otherwise we feel many of us have been done to death, one of the protesters, Nikhil Kaul said.

He said they have been saying that the situation in the valley is not safe for them but this government remained unmoved and paid no heed to their pleas for relocation.

Yogesh Pandit, another protester, said the administration is trying to pressure them to rejoin their duties by issuing death warrants in the form of making biometric attendance mandatory and stopping their salaries.

The killing of Bhat exposed the government claims about the improved security situation in the valley. We will not return till the situation becomes normal in true sense, he said.

Pandit said they have tried to reach the government through memorandums and protests for their relocation from the valley following the series of targeted killings over the past one year.

This government is deaf, dumb and blind, the agitated Pandit said, asking what was their fault for which they are being brutally killed by terrorists.

Rashtriya Bajrang Dal activist also joined the protesters and set ablaze an effigy of Pakistan to condemn the frequent target killings by terrorists in the valley.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 18:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU