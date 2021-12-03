Of 1,800 fast track courts recommended by 14th FC, 914 functional: Govt

-
The 14th Finance Commission had recommended setting up of 1,800 fast track courts (FTCs) during 2015-2020, but 914 are functional in various states as of now, Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.
FTCs were created during the 11th Finance Commission for disposal of long pending cases based on the findings of a study that one such court disposes up to 168 cases in a year, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a written reply.
Setting up of FTCs and allocation of funds lies within the domain of tstate governments which set up such courts as per their need and resources, in consultation with respective high courts. Central funding has been discontinued after March 31, 2015.
The 14th Finance Commission had recommended that the number of FTCs to be established should be 10 per cent of the sanctioned strength of judicial officers of the state, he said.
The 14th Finance Commission had recommended the setting up of 1,800 FTCs during 2015-2020.
According to data shared by the Law Ministry in the reply, 914 such courts are functional in various states, including five in Delhi, as on October 31, 2021.
