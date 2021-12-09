Officials, doctors hail Bihar town's unique community of blood donors

-
ALSO READ
Donors pledge over $467 million for UN emergency response fund
Healthcare industry leaders hail 100-crore Covid-19 vaccination milestone
Experts hail India's announcement to achieve net zero target by 2070
National Doctors' Day 2021: Significance amid pandemic, theme, history
Maharashtra to raise age limit for retirement of health dept officials
-
Grief caused by the death of his sister transformed a young businessman of this north Bihar town into a Samaritan, who is now joined by like-minded persons from far and wide.
Anirudh Lohia, a 42-year-old garment shop owner, is the driving force behind Raktadan Samuh Motihari', a group of volunteers, who are just a telephone call away for patients battling for their lives.
"The administration counts on Anirudh Lohia and his team in times of need. Their contributions during the COVID-19 second wave was invaluable, said Shirshat Kapil Ashok, the District Magistrate of East Champaran, which is headquartered in Motihari.
He recounts the anxious moments he experienced, as chairman of the Motihari Red Cross Society when the raging virus was wreaking havoc, and fears of contagion and lockdown restrictions caused blood donations to drop.
"Hats off to Anirudh and his team who rose to the occasion fearlessly and tirelessly, said the DM.
Superintendent of Police Navin Chandra Jha echoed his views.
"Anirudh and his team are rendering a priceless service and inspiring others to follow their example. Many personnel in the police department have also joined their cause, he said.
The adulation, however, makes Anirudh, who leads a team of 7,000 volunteers, recall the "personal loss" that drove him to the charitable cause.
"In 2018, I lost my elder sister. She was suffering from a serious heart condition and could not be saved. She underwent transfusion of 40 units of blood. I keep regretting that I could not donate mine.
"She left behind her two little daughters. Nobody can bring their mother back. But, their pain moved me to take up the challenge of saving lives, to an extent that is possible, he said.
The medical fraternity here confirms that the efforts have born fruit.
"Red Cross Society, Motihari has a glorious past. It has been a recipient of the President's award. Things had slackened over the years, but Anirudh and his endeavour changed everything, said Ashutosh Sharan, a leading doctor of Motihari, who also heads the district unit of the Indian Medical Association.
Agrees noted physician Atul Kumar, who pointed out that "doctors treating women or children having a rare blood group go about their jobs with confidence that in the hour of need, Anirudh will be there".
An active donor himself, Anirudh has donated close to 20 units in the last three years, and his ever-active and accessible social media accounts ensure he can be reached easily - both by those seeking help and those willing to help.
"We set up a community of blood donors in Motihari, but smart use of technology has enabled us to rally along kindred souls elsewhere in Bihar and even other states, he said.
"On some occasions we have been pleasantly surprised to receive messages from people residing in Nepal and Pakistan showing eagerness to join our cause. All of us need to do our bit wherever we are. So we keep sharing our experiences as well as relevant information with the conviction that every single unit of blood can make a difference, said Anirudh, shuffling between his mundane business and the greater cause.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU