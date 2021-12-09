Officials, doctors hail Bihar town's unique community of blood donors

Grief caused by the death of his sister transformed a young businessman of this north town into a Samaritan, who is now joined by like-minded persons from far and wide.

Anirudh Lohia, a 42-year-old garment shop owner, is the driving force behind Raktadan Samuh Motihari', a group of volunteers, who are just a telephone call away for patients battling for their lives.

"The administration counts on Anirudh Lohia and his team in times of need. Their contributions during the COVID-19 second wave was invaluable, said Shirshat Kapil Ashok, the District Magistrate of East Champaran, which is headquartered in Motihari.

He recounts the anxious moments he experienced, as chairman of the Motihari Red Cross Society when the raging virus was wreaking havoc, and fears of contagion and lockdown restrictions caused blood donations to drop.

"Hats off to Anirudh and his team who rose to the occasion fearlessly and tirelessly, said the DM.

Superintendent of Police Navin Chandra Jha echoed his views.

"Anirudh and his team are rendering a priceless service and inspiring others to follow their example. Many personnel in the police department have also joined their cause, he said.

The adulation, however, makes Anirudh, who leads a team of 7,000 volunteers, recall the "personal loss" that drove him to the charitable cause.

"In 2018, I lost my elder sister. She was suffering from a serious heart condition and could not be saved. She underwent transfusion of 40 units of blood. I keep regretting that I could not donate mine.

"She left behind her two little daughters. Nobody can bring their mother back. But, their pain moved me to take up the challenge of saving lives, to an extent that is possible, he said.

The medical fraternity here confirms that the efforts have born fruit.

"Red Cross Society, Motihari has a glorious past. It has been a recipient of the President's award. Things had slackened over the years, but Anirudh and his endeavour changed everything, said Ashutosh Sharan, a leading doctor of Motihari, who also heads the district unit of the Indian Medical Association.

Agrees noted physician Atul Kumar, who pointed out that "doctors treating women or children having a rare blood group go about their jobs with confidence that in the hour of need, Anirudh will be there".

An active donor himself, Anirudh has donated close to 20 units in the last three years, and his ever-active and accessible social media accounts ensure he can be reached easily - both by those seeking help and those willing to help.

"We set up a community of blood donors in Motihari, but smart use of technology has enabled us to rally along kindred souls elsewhere in and even other states, he said.

"On some occasions we have been pleasantly surprised to receive messages from people residing in Nepal and Pakistan showing eagerness to join our cause. All of us need to do our bit wherever we are. So we keep sharing our experiences as well as relevant information with the conviction that every single unit of blood can make a difference, said Anirudh, shuffling between his mundane business and the greater cause.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)