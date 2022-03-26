Two IOCL officials arrested for graft remanded to CBI custody

-
Two officials of the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) arrested on graft charges in Maharashtra's Nagpur and Gondia districts were remanded to CBI custody on Saturday, an official said.
The CBI had on Friday arrested Manish Nandle, chief manager (Retail Sales), IOCL, while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a petrol pump owner to transfer the ownership of the pump, he said.
The accused official was produced in a special court and the CBI has obtained his custody till March 29, the official said.
The agency also nabbed Sunil Golar, sales officer in Gondia while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a petrol pump owner to allow the smooth functioning of his establishment. The court remanded him to CBI custody till March 27, he said.
A hunt has been launched for absconding accused N P Rodge, the general manager (retail sales), he added.
During a raid at Nandle's residence, the CBI officials seized some property documents and some cash, while Rs 2 lakh cash and some property documents were recovered from Golar's house in Gondia, it was stated.
