Omicron: 7 days quarantine in Kerala for arrivals from high risk countries

In wake of detection of new Covid variant Omicron in South Africa, Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Monday said so far, things are under control, but utmost caution has to be maintained and as a precautionary measure, all those arriving from high-risk countries will have to undergo seven days quarantine.

"On the 8th day, an RT-PCR test will have be done and if negative, they will have to continue under self imposed observation," she said.

George also said that all the four international airports have gone on high alert and teams will be conducting checking on all arriving passengers.

"At the moment, there need not be any worries, but all have to be cautious and careful and arrangements are already in place for isolation of anyone turning positive for the new variant," she said, adding on Tuesday, a detailed meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, will take further stock of the situation.

The scare of the new variant comes at a time when Kerala for few months have been registering 50 per cent of the daily new Covid cases in the country and has a similar record of having the total number of active cases.

George called on all to take the vaccines and according to the latest figures while 96 per cent of the above 18 aged population have taken the first dose, while 63 per cent have taken both.

She said a worrying factor is around 1.4 million people, whose date for taking the second vaccine is overdue, have still have not taken it, and all such people must ensure they take the second dose at the earliest.

