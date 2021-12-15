Omicron cases likely to surge across Maharashtra in Jan: Health official

More cases of the variant of are likely to come to the fore in January next year in Maharashtra, a senior public health department official said on Wednesday.

The variant of is spreading fast in the world and is likely to see a surge in cases infected by it in January next year. The cases of infection will be found in rural areas as well as in cities, public health department's additional chief secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas said while making a presentation in the cabinet meeting in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has instructed officials to take extra efforts to complete the administration of the second dose of anti-COVID-19 vaccines to all eligible people.

The World Health Organisation, which had classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern', recently said that Omicron is spreading at a rate not seen with any previous strain.

The tally of patients found infected with the Omicron variant in Maharashtra has risen to 32 with the four more such cases being detected, the state health department said on Wednesday.

