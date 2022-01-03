Omicron common viral fever, but exercising caution important: Adityanath

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka receives 2 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines
EU likely to decide on Moderna Covid shot for kids next week
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Are coronavirus vaccines working? What the real world tells us
US extends expiration dates on J&J coronavirus vaccine to 6 months
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday termed the Omicron variant of the coronavirus a "common viral fever", but said exercising caution is important even then.
Speaking to reporters here after inspecting the COVID-19 vaccination programme for children in the age group of 15-18 years, Adityanath said, "It is true that Omicron spreads rapidly, but it is also true that as compared to the second wave (of the pandemic), the Omicron variant is quite weak. This is only a common viral fever, but caution and precautions are necessary in any disease. There is no need to panic."
He said it took 15-25 days to recover for those who were infected with the Delta variant of the virus in March-April last year and even after recuperating, they complained about a number of problems.
"But that is not the case for Omicron till now. The virus has weakened. But those suffering from some other diseases have to remain cautious. The government has imposed a night curfew as a precautionary measure," the chief minister added.
He said eight Omicron cases have so far been reported in Uttar Pradesh and of the patients, three have recovered and the others are in home isolation.
Referring to the Covid vaccination programme for children in the 15-18 age group, Adityanath said 1.4 crore beneficiaries will be administered the vaccine doses under the drive and 2,150 booths have been set up across the state for the purpose, including 39 in Lucknow.
He also said more than 20.25 crore Covid vaccine doses have so far been administered to the beneficiaries in the age group of 18 years and above, including over 12.84 crore people who have got the first dose and over 7.4 crore people who have got both doses of the vaccines.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU