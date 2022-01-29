Omicron dominates Covid third wave in Karnataka, minister clarifies

-
ALSO READ
Bengaluru reports 22,284 new Covid infections; active cases at 129,112
Covid cases surge past 3,600 in Bengaluru; Karnataka figures cross 4K
Reserve 50% of beds for Covid patients: Karnataka govt to private hospitals
Apollo Hospitals posts over three-fold jump in profit to Rs 267 crore
Karnataka records 34,041 new Covid cases, of which Bengaluru logs 21,071
-
Hours after tweeting on Friday that the Delta variant dominated the COVID third wave in Karnataka, State Health Minister K Sudhakar clarified that it was both Omicron and the Delta strains.
"Which strain is dominating which wave in Karnataka? As per the genome sequencing sample, the following are the dominant strains: Second wave: 90.7% Delta Third wave: 67.5% Omicron and 26% Delta," the minister tweeted.
He deleted his previous tweet, where he had said, "Which strain is dominating the third wave in Karnataka? As per the 6,000 samples that were genome sequenced, Delta and it's sub lineages make up for 3/4th of the cases followed by Omicron."
According to the data gathered using genome sequencing activity for a sample of 5,659, up to December 2021, there were cases of 4,027 Delta and its sublineages, 156 Alpha cases, 66 Omicron cases and 184 cases of ETA, BETA, Kappa and Pango.
However, during January 2022 where 1,853 samples were taken for genome sequencing, there were 1,049 Omicron cases, 404 Delta and its sublineage and 102 cases of ETA, BETA, Kappa and Pango.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU