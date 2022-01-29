UP records almost 8k new cases, 14 deaths due to Covid-19 pandemic

-
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh sees 17 coronavirus deaths, over 11,000 new cases
Uttar Pradesh reports 10,937 new coronavirus cases, 23 more deaths
Naidu calls for sense of urgency in dealing with new surge in Covid cases
The 2 P's that led to political slugfest in Uttar Pradesh as poll approach
2 to 4 mn Israelis to be infected with Covid amid Omicron spread: PM
-
Uttar Pradesh reported 7,907 fresh COVID-19 infections on Friday, taking active cases tally to 65,263, and 14 more more fatalities raised the toll to 23,139, an official statement said.
The count of total cases stands at 19,96,972.
Among all the districts, Lucknow recorded a maximum of number of 1,304 fresh cases, followed by 376 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 316 in Ghaziabad, 229 in Kanpur Nagar, 183 in Meerut and 197 in Varanasi, it said.
Two deaths each were reported from Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Hardoi.
As many as 14,993 COVID-19 patients have recuperated from the viral infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,08,570 the statement said.
In the past 24 hours, more than 1.80 lakh Covid tests were done in the state and till date 9.88 crore samples have been tested, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU