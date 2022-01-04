Omicron: Rajasthan is third worst-hit state at 174 infections so far

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka receives 2 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines
EU likely to decide on Moderna Covid shot for kids next week
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Are coronavirus vaccines working? What the real world tells us
US extends expiration dates on J&J coronavirus vaccine to 6 months
-
At 174, Rajasthan has emerged as the third highest state with Omicron patients.
First in the list is Maharashtra with 510 cases followed by Delhi which has recorded 351 Omicron infections.
On Monday, the desert state registered 53 fresh cases taking the tally of the new variant to 174.
Of these, Jaipur logged 43 cases, Pratapgarh 4, Ajmer 2, Udaipur 2, Bharatpur and Bhilwara one each.
Bharatpur is the 11th district to be infected with the new variant of Covid.
Jaipur with 120 cases, reported the highest number of Omicron patients.
Apart from Jaipur, Alwar, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Pratapgarh, Sikar, Ajmer, Udaipur, Bhilwara, Sirohi and Bharatpur districts have also registered patients infected with Omicron.
Meanwhile, 88 out of earlier traced 121 Omicron cases have recovered.
Other than Omicron, Rajasthan recorded a total of 550 fresh cases of Covid-19 out of which Jaipur logged the highest number of 414 cases on Monday, including 60 children, Kota 26, Jodhpur 28, Ajmer and Alwar 17 each, Pratapgarh 9, Sikar 7, Ganganagar and Bhilwara 6 each and five each in Bharatpur and Bikaner, Sirohi 3, Udaipur 2, and one each in Tonk, Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Chittorgarh, Banswara.
Overall, 9,57,433 people have been affected by Corona, while 9,46,385 patients have been recovered.
So far 8,964 patients have succumbed to Corona in the state.
--IANS
arc/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU