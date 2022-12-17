JUST IN
One killed, 12 injured in a fire incident at a pizza outlet in Mumbai

At least 10 fire-tenders were rushed to the site which managed to douse the flames in a couple of hours

IANS  |  Mumbai 

One person was killed and at least 12 others were injured in a fire that erupted due to suspected short-circuit in the meter-room of a pizzeria here on Saturday afternoon, the BMC Disaster Control authorities said.

The fire, which emanated from Juno's Pizza outlet, quickly spread on the ground floor of the eatery and the adjacent residential premises of Vishwas Building in Ghatkopar, an east Mumbai suburb, sparking huge panic.

At least 10 fire-tenders were rushed to the site which managed to douse the flames in a couple of hours.

A 46-year-old man named Kershi Dedhia was killed due to severe burns and suffocation, the authorities said.

The condition of an unidentified man, aged around 30, is stated to be critical.

The list of injured includes four police personnel and seven others who have been admitted to various hospitals for minor burns, breathlessness due to suffocation and other issues.

First Published: Sat, December 17 2022. 23:14 IST

