JUST IN
Digvijaya Singh slams Centre for 'rise' in Chinese imports, questions PM
Jaishankar interacts with international relations students at BJP office
Bangladeshi infant with cyst undergoes successful surgery at AIIMS Delhi
Stray leopard captured in a pharma factory, shifted to zoo in Telangana
'India has no intention to capture other's land, but ready if provoked'
UP BJP leader announces Rs 2-crore reward for beheading Bilawal Bhutto
Rahul Gandhi is insulting army, damaging image of country: Kiren Rijiju
Amit Shah begins two-day visit to Meghalaya, to attend celebrations at NEC
Development took place even when old pension scheme was in place: Gehlot
Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission crosses over 40 mn linked health records
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Healthcare should transform to patient-centric: Karnataka Health Minister
icon-arrow-left
Delhi HC to pass order on PIL against affixation of images of gods on walls
Business Standard

PM Modi thinks of innovative ways to help people: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi always thinks of innovative ways in which the government can help the people

Topics
Tripura | India Prime Minister | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  Agartala 

Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi always thinks of innovative ways in which the government can help the people.

Saha was speaking at the inauguration of Northeast Zonal Conference on PM Gati Shakti here.

"I wonder how our prime minister thinks of extraordinary and innovative ways to help people be it opening of zero balance account or launching of Swach Bharat Abhiyan or Har Ghar Tiranga", he said.

Saha said "the Modi government has been working hard on the Act East Policy to ensure infrastructure development. One of the best airports is commissioned in Tripura. Besides, the Centre has sanctioned Rs 10,222 crore for seven new national highways for the northeastern state."

The conference was attended by Tripura's Industries Minister Santana Chakma, DoNER Secretary Lokranjan, officials of eight Northeastern states and Army and Indian Air Force officers to deliberate on National Logistic Policy (NLP).

Brigadier Roveen, the Dy GoC of 41 Sub-Area of Army based in Jorhat speaking at the conference pitched for better logistics for the defence forces in the northeast and said greater logistics ensure success in battle.

He said the Siliguri corridor and Bramhaputra divide are "two very important issues" in the Northeast operations and hoped the National Logistics Policy (NLP) will take good care of the two problems that affect the mind of every military logistician.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tripura

First Published: Sat, December 17 2022. 22:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.