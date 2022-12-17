Digvijaya Singh slams Centre for 'rise' in Chinese imports, questions PM

Amid a row over the statement of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the threat of war from China, his colleague and Rajya Sabha MP on Saturday asked why Prime Minister was afraid of that country as well as its government and army.

Gandhi had said the Modi government was asleep and ignoring a threat of war from China, which had led to a verbal tussle between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.

"Why does fear China's army and government? When he was in the opposition, Modi used to advise then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to show the red eye (belligerence) to . Where are those red eyes?" Singh asked.

He was answering queries on the recent developments on the border between the two nations.

Singh claimed when the Chinese military had intruded into India's land, the then chief of defence staff had admitted it but Modi had denied the development.

The former MP chief minister claimed Chinese imports into India had doubled while India's exports had slipped.

The policies of the Modi government was harming the country's economy while strengthening that of China, Singh further alleged.

Speaking on issues facing MP, Singh alleged the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government was foisting fake cases on Congress workers.

He said he had visited Bina, Khurai and Surkhi and met Congress workers who had been allegedly framed in cases and were being harassed by the administration.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)