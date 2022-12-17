JUST IN
Digvijaya Singh slams Centre for 'rise' in Chinese imports, questions PM

Amid a row over statement of Rahul Gandhi on the threat of war from China, MP Digvijaya Singh asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was afraid of that country as well as its government and army

Topics
Digvijaya Singh | Narendra Modi | China

Press Trust of India  |  Sagar (MP) 

Digvijay Singh
File photo of Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi | PTI photo

Amid a row over the statement of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the threat of war from China, his colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Saturday asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was afraid of that country as well as its government and army.

Gandhi had said the Modi government was asleep and ignoring a threat of war from China, which had led to a verbal tussle between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.

"Why does Narendra Modi fear China's army and government? When he was in the opposition, Modi used to advise then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to show the red eye (belligerence) to China. Where are those red eyes?" Singh asked.

He was answering queries on the recent developments on the border between the two nations.

Singh claimed when the Chinese military had intruded into India's land, the then chief of defence staff had admitted it but Modi had denied the development.

The former MP chief minister claimed Chinese imports into India had doubled while India's exports had slipped.

The policies of the Modi government was harming the country's economy while strengthening that of China, Singh further alleged.

Speaking on issues facing MP, Singh alleged the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government was foisting fake cases on Congress workers.

He said he had visited Bina, Khurai and Surkhi and met Congress workers who had been allegedly framed in cases and were being harassed by the administration.

First Published: Sat, December 17 2022. 21:47 IST

