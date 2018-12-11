Online survey calls for Parliament debate on independence of EC, CVC, CAG

Around 69 per cent respondents in an online conducted by a community social media platform wished for a debate on the independence of bodies like the and Chief Vigilance Commission(CVC) in the Winter Session of the Parliament commencing Tuesday.

The conducted by 'LocalCircles' was attended by more than 28,000 respondents, said a statement of the social media platform.

In the survey, 85 per cent participants felt that it is critical for the Parliament to effectively function in the upcoming Winter Session.

"Sixty nine percent participants wanted that Parliament should debate maintaining independence of institutions like Election Commission, Chief Information Commissioner (CIC), Chief Vigilance Commissioner(CVC) and (CAG)," it said.

The also questioned the participants to identify five critical Bills for the upcoming Winter Session.

Majority of the respondents listed the instant (85 per cent), (83 per cent), (81 per cent), Women's Protection Bill (68 per cent), and Personal Laws (amendment) Bill (68 percent)- as critical legislations for the Parliament session.

The respondents spread over 235 districts of the country, included 28-per-cent females, it added.