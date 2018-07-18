JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Over 25.2 mn minority students, 50% girls avail scholarship schemes: Naqvi
Business Standard

Monsoon Session: Maneka Gandhi introduces Bill against human trafficking

Besides taking up prevention, rescue and rehabilitation, it covers aggravated forms of trafficking such as forced labour, begging and marriage

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Union Minister for Women & Child Development Maneka Gandhi during a press conference regarding her ministry's achievements and initiatives, in New Delhi on Wednesday, June 06, 2018.
Union minister for women and child development Maneka Gandhi

A Bill seeking to prevent trafficking, especially of women and children, provide rehabilitation to the victims and prosecute offenders was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018, was introduced by Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi.

Besides taking up prevention, rescue and rehabilitation, it covers aggravated forms of trafficking such as forced labour, begging and marriage.

The Bill provides for confidentiality of victims, witnesses and complainants and time-bound trials and repatriation of the victims.

It proposes to create institutional mechanisms at district, state and central levels. It calls for punishment ranging from 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine not less than Rs 100,000.

Officials said that human trafficking is the third largest organised crime in the world.

 
First Published: Wed, July 18 2018. 17:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements