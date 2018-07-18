Monsoon Session: Maneka Gandhi introduces Bill against human trafficking

A Bill seeking to prevent trafficking, especially of women and children, provide rehabilitation to the victims and prosecute offenders was introduced in the on Monday.

The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018, was introduced by

Besides taking up prevention, rescue and rehabilitation, it covers aggravated forms of trafficking such as forced labour, begging and marriage.

The Bill provides for confidentiality of victims, witnesses and complainants and time-bound trials and repatriation of the victims.

It proposes to create institutional mechanisms at district, state and central levels. It calls for punishment ranging from 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine not less than Rs 100,000.

Officials said that human trafficking is the third largest organised crime in the world.