Budget session: Opposition to meet in Parliament to evolve joint strategy
Business Standard

Opposition leaders to devise strategy ahead of Parliament proceedings

Leaders of various Opposition parties will meet this morning to devise strategy for the floor of the House ahead of Parliament proceedings

Topics
Opposition parties | Parliament | indian government

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Oppn leaders to meet for floor of house ahead of Parliament proceedings
Oppn leaders to meet for floor of house ahead of Parliament proceedings

Leaders of various Opposition parties will meet this morning to devise strategy for the floor of the House ahead of Parliament proceedings.

A Congress Strategy Committee meeting is also scheduled before the proceedings begin.

Congress whip Naseer Hussain said, "Congress Strategy Committee to meet in CPP office in Parliament building and like-minded Opposition parties to meet in LOP Mallikarjun Khargeji's Chamber in Parliament at 10 a.m."

The opposition is meeting at Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's room a day after the budget was presented by the Finance Minister.

The government is likely to deliver a motion of thanks to the President for her address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

--IANS

miz/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 10:09 IST

