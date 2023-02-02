Opposition leaders to devise strategy ahead of Parliament proceedings

-
Leaders of various Opposition parties will meet this morning to devise strategy for the floor of the House ahead of Parliament proceedings.
A Congress Strategy Committee meeting is also scheduled before the proceedings begin.
Congress whip Naseer Hussain said, "Congress Strategy Committee to meet in CPP office in Parliament building and like-minded Opposition parties to meet in LOP Mallikarjun Khargeji's Chamber in Parliament at 10 a.m."
The opposition is meeting at Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's room a day after the budget was presented by the Finance Minister.
The government is likely to deliver a motion of thanks to the President for her address to the joint sitting of Parliament.
First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 10:09 IST
