JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Delhi cops examining financial transactions of arrested Alt News co-founder
Business Standard

Over 1,000 Covid cases in West Bengal after over four months; TPR at 12.74%

West Bengal reported over a thousand new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday for the first time in more than four months as 1,424 people tested positive, the Health Department said

Topics
Coronavirus Tests | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Photo: Unsplash/Fusion Medical Animation
Photo: Unsplash/Fusion Medical Animation

West Bengal reported over a thousand new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday for the first time in more than four months as 1,424 people tested positive, the Health Department said

The positivity rate jumped to 12.74 per cent from Tuesday's 9.92 per cent, it said.

The new cases were detected after testing 11,176 samples.

There are 5,885

active COVID-19 cases in the state at present.

The state also reported two new deaths, taking the toll to 21,218.

So far, the state has reported 20,27,901 COVID-19 cases. Altogether, 20,00,798 people have recovered, including 296 in the last 24 hours.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, June 29 2022. 23:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU