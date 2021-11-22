JUST IN
Covid-19 pandemic: Nashik reports 45 cases, 2 deaths; 38 recover

The recovery count increased by 38 during the day and stood at 4,02,791

Press Trust of India  |  Nashik 

A health worker takes swab samples of a passenger for Covid testing at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus railway station in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
A health worker takes swab samples of a passenger for Covid testing (Photo: PTI)

The COVID-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra touched 4,11,990 on Monday with the addition of 45 cases, while two deaths took the toll to 8,706, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 38 during the day and stood at 4,02,791, he said.

With 3,804 samples being examined on Monday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 28,26,796, he added.

First Published: Mon, November 22 2021. 21:25 IST

