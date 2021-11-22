Covid-19 pandemic: Nashik reports 45 cases, 2 deaths; 38 recover

-
ALSO READ
Casualty count: India's Covid deaths cross 400,000 mark, shows data
Cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in India cross 550 mn: Govt
Coronavirus LIVE: 12,557 new cases in Maharashtra, lowest in about 3 months
Covid LIVE: Preparing for third wave, says Uddhav as cases hit 2-month low
Coronavirus LIVE: 34,867 new Covid cases in Tamil Nadu, 25,311 in Karnataka
-
The COVID-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra touched 4,11,990 on Monday with the addition of 45 cases, while two deaths took the toll to 8,706, an official said.
The recovery count increased by 38 during the day and stood at 4,02,791, he said.
With 3,804 samples being examined on Monday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 28,26,796, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU