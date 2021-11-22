Covid-19 pandemic: Nashik reports 45 cases, 2 deaths; 38 recover

The COVID-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra touched 4,11,990 on Monday with the addition of 45 cases, while two deaths took the toll to 8,706, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 38 during the day and stood at 4,02,791, he said.

With 3,804 samples being examined on Monday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 28,26,796, he added.

