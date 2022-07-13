Over 120,000 pilgrims complete Amarnath Yatra, 6,415 en route to valley

-
ALSO READ
Home Secy reviews Amarnath Yatra security, next assessment by HM soon
Amarnath Yatra: Over 40,000 pilgrims visit holy cave shrine so far; 5 dead
Online registration for Amarnath pilgrimage to start from April
6,351 pilgrims leave for Amarnath shrine from Jammu amid tight security
Tenth batch of over 6,100 pilgrims leaves for Amarnath from Jammu
-
Over 1.28 lakh Yatris have so far performed the ongoing Amarnath Yatra as another batch of 6,415 pilgrims left Jammu on Wednesday for the Valley.
Officials of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) that manages the affairs of the Yatra said that so far over 1.28 lakh pilgrims have performed the Yatra, which was suspended for two days because of flash flood near the cave shrine last Friday.
At least 16 people were killed in the flash flood while 15,000 were safely evacuated.
"Yatra has since been resumed from both Baltal and Pahalgam routes. Today another batch of 6,415 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar base camp for the Valley in two escorted convoys.
"Of these, 2428 are going to Baltal while 3,987 are going to Pahalgam," officials said.
Yatris use either the shorter Baltal route or the longer traditional Pahalgam route to reach the cave shrine situated at 3888 metres above the sea level in Kashmir Himalayas.
Those using the Baltal route have to trek 14 kms to reach the cave shrine and they return to the base camp the same day after having Darshan.
Those using the traditional Pahalgam route have to trek 48 kms to reach the cave shrine.
Helicopter services are available for the pilgrims on both the routes.
The cave houses an ice stalagmite structure which wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon. Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises mythical powers of Lord Shiva.
The 43-day long Amarnath Yatra 2022 started on June 30 and will end on August 11.
--IANS
sq/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU