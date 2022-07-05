6,351 pilgrims leave for Amarnath shrine from Jammu amid tight security

-
ALSO READ
Sixth batch of 7,282 pilgrims leave for Amarnath shrine from Jammu
Fourth batch of over 6,000 pilgrims leaves Jammu for Amarnath cave shrine
Home Secy reviews Amarnath Yatra security, next assessment by HM soon
Amarnath Yatra: Over 40,000 pilgrims visit holy cave shrine so far; 5 dead
Amarnath Yatra begins, 2,750 pilgrims leave base camp for cave shrine
-
Amid tight security, the six batch of over 6,300 Amarnath pilgrims on Tuesday left for 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir, officials said.
A total of 6,351 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here in a convoy of 239 vehicles amid heavy security of CRPF, the officials said.
Of these, 4,864 are males, 1,284 females, 56 children, 127 sadhus, 19 sadhvis and one transgender, they said.
They said 2,028 pilgrims heading for Baltal base camp were the first to leave in 88 vehicles around 3.35 am followed by the second convoy of 151 vehicles carrying 4,323 pilgrims for Pahalgam camp in Kashmir.
The annual 43-day pilgrimage commenced on June 30 from the twin base camps -- Nunwan in Pahalgam of south Kashmir's Anantnag and Baltal camp in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.
Till today, over 72,000 pilgrims had offered their prayers at the cave shrine, housing the naturally formed ice-Shivlingam, the officials said.
The Yatra is scheduled to end on August 11 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU