Over 125,000 passengers availed Digi Yatra at 3 airports since Dec 2022

More than 1.25 lakh passengers have availed Digi Yatra at three airports since its launch. Digi Yatra was launched at three airports, including Delhi, Bengaluru and on December 1, 2022.

The Digi Yatra Central Ecosystem (DYCE) is built on the fundamental tenets of privacy by design/default and there is no central storage of passengers' Personally Identifiable Information (PII) data, thereby mitigating the data loss, theft and leakage issues.

Further, all the passenger data is encrypted and stored in the passenger's smartphone wallet and shared only for a limited time duration with the origin airport where passenger ID needs to be validated. The data is purged from the system after 24 hours of the departure of the flight, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Digi Yatra is a voluntary facility for providing passengers a seamless and hassle-free experience at the airports.

The Digi Yatra policy is an initiative launched by the Ministry of Civil Aviation for a biometric boarding system using Facial Recognition Technology.

It aims at providing a seamless and hassle-free experience for passengers at airports. Its main objective is to enhance the passenger experience by eliminating the need for verification of ticket and ID at multiple touch points and to achieve better throughput through existing infrastructure using a Digital Framework.

To give wide publicity to Digi Yatra, Airport Operators and Airline Operators are doing in-flight announcements, publicity through boarding passes, providing help desk support and displaying banners and films etc. at the airports. Publicity is also being done through social media.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has awarded the work for the implementation of the Biometric Boarding System at Kolkata, Pune, Vijayawada and airports.

--IANS

kvm/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)