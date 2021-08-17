Over 150,000 people received Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi on Monday

The Delhi government on Tuesday said over 1.5 lakh people received COVID-19 vaccine doses in the city the previous day, with 1,10,081 of them getting their first jab.

A total of 1,16,76,224 vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi so far, according to the city government's daily vaccination bulletin.

Of the total, 83,63,190 were first doses and 33,13,034 second doses, it showed.

As of Tuesday morning, Delhi had only four days of vaccine stocks left, the bulletin claimed.

The national capital had a balance stock of 6,08,150 vaccines, of which 3,48,240 doses were of Covishield and 2,59,910 of Covaxin.

The national capital's current vaccination capacity stands at 1,77,496 doses daily, the bulletin stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)