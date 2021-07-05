Over 20 mn Covid vaccine doses still available with states, pvt hospitals

More than 2.01 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

Over 36.97 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources. Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 34,95,74,408 doses, the ministry said.

The Centre is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

