Global coronavirus update: Bangladesh records highest daily Covid deaths

Bangladesh reported 153 new Covid-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours, marking the highest-ever single-day spike, increasing the overall death toll to 15,065, said the country's Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Also in the same period, an additional 8,661 people tested positive for the virus, raising the total infection tally to 944,917, Xinhua news agency reported.
A total of 29,879 samples were tested on Sunday across the country.
The total number of recovered Covid-19 patients in the country has risen to 833,897, including 4,698 new recoveries on Sunday, said the DGHS.
According to the official data, currently the Covid fatality rate in Bangladesh stands at 1.59 per cent and recovery rate has fallen to 88.25 per cent.
The coronavirus infections have been rising in Bangladesh since last month.
To curb the virus transmission, Bangladesh on July 1 entered a one-week strict Covid-19 lockdown and army personnel have been deployed to patrol alongside civilian forces to maintain law and order.
Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases at 8,822 on June 30.
--IANS
ksk/
