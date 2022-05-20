Over 20 shops gutted in fire at Delhi's Jhandewalan cycle market

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Industries plans to make a bid for Videocon's oil assets
Intel acquires Israeli chip maker Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 bn
DoT moves NCLAT against resolution of Videocon; claims Rs 882-cr dues
NCLAT sets aside NCLT approval of Twin Star's resolution plan for Videocon
Adani, Jindal Power join race to buy Videocon's consumer durable business
-
Over 20 shops were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in central Delhi's Jhandewalan cycle market on Friday afternoon, officials said.
Information about the blaze was received at 2.05 pm following which 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said, adding that the flames were brought under control by 4.30 pm.
No causality was reported, officials said.
Director, Delhi Fire Services, Atul Garg said over 20 shops were gutted in the fire.
"The fire has been put out. The operation went on for 2.5 hours and no casualty has been reported. More than 20 shops were gutted. However, the exact amount of damage will be known later," he said.
The congested road and parking posed problems in conducting fire fighting operations, he said.
"The fire spread so fast because of the presence of highly combustible substance like -polythene and tyres, Garg said.
Delhi Health minister Satyendar Jain tweeted about the incident.
"In an unfortunate incident, a fire broke out in Delhi's Jhandewalan cycle market near Videocon Tower. 27 fire tenders were rushed to the accident spot. Our brave fire fighters have successfully controlled the situation. No casualties have been reported so far," he tweeted.
On Thursday, a 42-year-old man was killed and six others were injured when a fire broke out at an electric goods factory in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area.
On May 13, at least 27 people were killed after a massive blaze engulfed a commercial building in Delhi's Mundka area.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU