Over 54,000 teens in Delhi in 15-17 age group given first vaccine shot: DoE

-
ALSO READ
Over 40 lakh teens get Covid vaccine jab on Day 1 of inoculation drive
Over 80,000 teenagers take Covid vaccine jab in Odisha on 1st day of drive
Meet the IIT Roorkee grads who co-founded FamPay, the neobank for teens
Facebook to highlight own positive research on Instagram and teens
India to start vaccinating children aged 15-18 against Covid from today
-
Over 54,000 teenagers in Delhi belonging to the 15-17 age group have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose so far, the Directorate of Education said on Tuesday.
The drive was started at 169 centres in the national capital on Monday.
"Till Jan 4, 5.30 pm, a total of 54,204 children in age bracket of 15-17 have been vaccinated across Delhi. North East district with 9,923 inoculation is leading the districts, followed by South West at 7,079," the Directorate of Education of the Delhi government said in a tweet.
The department urged all students to get the jabs.
According to the data of cumulative coverage of teenagers till January 4, the lowest number of 2,769 jabs was administered in the central district.
On Tuesday only, 33,179 teenagers were inoculated till 5.30 pm across 11 districts in Delhi, the data showed.
The Northeast district scored the highest single-day inoculations till 5.30 pm on Tuesday with 6,237 jabs, followed by the Southwest district with 4,402.
North Delhi district administered the lowest number of 1,886 vaccine doses to teenagers till 5.30 pm on Tuesday, the data showed.
According to the Health Ministry guidelines, those aged 15 and above will be able to register for vaccination on the CoWIN portal.
Nearly 5,500 fresh cases of Covid were reported in Delhi on Tuesday with a positivity rate of about 8.5 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU