Covid-19 pandemic: List of those exempted during weekend curfew in Delhi

-
ALSO READ
Delhi coronavirus update: Reports zero Covid deaths, 29 new cases
Covid-19 pandemic: Delhi records 44 new cases and zero death
IMF welcomes India's announcement to adopt net zero by 2070 at COP26
TMS Ep69: RBI tokenisation, Abhijit Bhave, unicorn boom, net-zero
Net-zero emissions and how can the world get there?
-
Following is list of who all will be exempted during weekend curfew imposed in Delhi from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am in view of surge in COVID-19 cases:
a) Officers and officials involved in essential and emergency services shall be allowed on production of valid identity card during night and weekend curfew.
b) Officers and officials of Government of India, its autonomous or subordinate offices and PSUs on production of valid identity card and according to the restrictions imposed by the Union government.
c) Judges and all Judicial officers, staff members of all courts of Delhi as well as advocate, legal counsels, connected with the case hearing on production of valid identity card, service ID Card, photo entry passes and permission letters issued by the court administration.
d) Officers and officials in the offices of diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any Constitutional post on production of valid identity card.
e) All private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedics and other hospital services such as hospitals, diagnostic centres, testing laboratories, clinics, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, medical oxygen suppliers and other medical and health services on production of valid ID card.
e) Pregnant women and patients for getting medical and health services along with attendant, on production of valid identity card and doctor's prescription
f) Persons who are going for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, on production of valid identity card.
g) Persons coming from or going to airports, railway stations, inter-state bus terminuses allowed to travel on production of valid ticket.
h) Electronic and print Media on production of valid identity card.
i) Persons or students shall be allowed to appear in examination on production of valid admit card. The examination staff deployed for exam duties shall be allowed to travel on production of valid identity card or examination duty order.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU