Business Standard

6 killed, 4 injured in van-truck collision in TN; CM orders solatium to kin

Six men were killed and four others were injured when the van they travelled in hit a container truck and Chief Minister M K Stalin ordered a solatium of Rs 1 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased

Topics
Tamil Nadu | M K Stalin | Road Accidents

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

DMK releases manifesto for Tamil Nadu elections | Photo: ANI
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin | Photo: ANI

Six men were killed and four others were injured on Wednesday near here when the van they travelled in hit a container truck and Chief Minister M K Stalin ordered a solatium of Rs 1 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased.

On hearing about the accident, Stalin deputed Minister for MSMEs, Tha Mo Anbarasan to rush to the spot and render all assistance, an official release here said.

The CM ordered best treatment to those injured and ordered a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the families of each of the four men who were killed in the accident.

Expressing grief, Stalin conveyed his condolences and sympathies to the families of the deceased.

The mishap occurred in Chengelpet district in the small hours of December 7 and the passengers were returning to Chennai from Tiruvannamalai.

Three of the accident victims were between 28 and 33 years of age and a man was 70-year old and two others were aged 55 and 65.

Four men who sustained inuries are being treated at the Chengelpet Government Medical College Hospital. All of them hail from suburban Pozhichalur here.

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 14:56 IST

