Over 60% kids aged 15-18 yrs received first dose of Covid-19 vaccine: Govt

Over 60 per cent of children aged 15-18 years have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.
He also congratulated the children, saying Young India showed the way.
Congratulations to all my young friends who have got vaccinated. Over 60 per cent children aged 15-18 years have received their first dose of vaccine against COVID-19, Mandaviya tweeted.
Teenagers aged 15 to 17 years became eligible for receiving the vaccine from January 3.
