Business Standard

Over 82% biz executives see cybersecurity budgets rising in 2023: Survey

The survey included 3,522 respondents across 65 countries. It revealed that 103 executives from India participated in the Global Digital Trust Insights survey

Topics
cybersecurity | PwC | PwC survey

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Cybersecurity
According to the survey, organisations across the globe worry about more threats and cyber events in 2023 -- 65 per cent of business executives polled felt cybercriminals will significantly affect their organisations in 2023 compared to 2022

More than 82 per cent of business executives surveyed in India anticipate an increase in cybersecurity budgets in the coming year, according to a PwC report.

The survey highlights that of all the risks affecting organisations, India respondents consider a catastrophic cyberattack, a resurgence of COVID-19 or a new health crisis, and a new geopolitical conflict among the top three risks.

"Over 82 per cent of business executives in India foresee an increase in cybersecurity budgets in 2023," said the PwC survey.

According to the survey, 89 per cent of Indian business executives say their organisations' cybersecurity team detected a significant cyberthreat to business and prevented it from affecting their operations, as against 70 per cent globally.

"It also highlights that 83 per cent Indian business executives say their organisation's cybersecurity team has improved supply chain risk management," according to PwC release.

The 'Global Digital Trust Insights' survey captured views of senior executives on the challenges and opportunities to improve and transform cybersecurity within their organisations in the next 12-18 months.

The survey included 3,522 respondents across 65 countries. It revealed that 103 executives from India participated in the Global Digital Trust Insights survey.

These belonged to both business and tech/security roles, with 40 per cent belonging to organisations with over USD 1 billion in revenue and 32 per cent with over USD 5 billion.

According to the survey, organisations across the globe worry about more threats and cyber events in 2023 -- 65 per cent of business executives polled felt cybercriminals will significantly affect their organisations in 2023 compared to 2022.

In India, cloud-based pathways (59 per cent) and the internet of things (58 per cent) are top areas of concern, followed by mobile devices and software supply chains (54 per cent). Globally, mobile devices are considered most unsecured (41 per cent).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 16:29 IST

